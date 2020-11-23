Chef Bud Makes Pumpkin Dressing From Chateau Andersen

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you’re looking for a jazzed up recipe to go beside your Thanksgiving turkey look no further.

Here is what you’ll need to make Chef Bud’s Pumpkin Dressing:

Pumpkin Dressing

Ingredients:

½ lb Gran sabor bulk chorizo

2 Tblspns butter

1 tspn garlic, minced

3 ea celery stalks, chopped

2 ea gala apples, seeded, cored and chopped

1 ea medium onion, diced

6 ea pumpkin muffins

½ C toasted pecans

1 Tblspn McCormick Ground Cinnamon

1 Tblspn McCormick Pepper Supreme

3 C chicken stock

3 ea slices of bacon, cooked (optional)

2 tspn kosher salt

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees

In a saute pan, cook off ½ lb of chorizo. Remove rendered fat from the saute pan, drain well. Set Chorizo aside.

In a deep saute pan over medium high heat, melt the butter.

Add to the melted butter 1 tspn of garlic minced. If you use bacon you can saute the veggies in the rendered bacon fat with some garlic.

To the butter and garlic add, celery, apples and onions. Season liberally with the salt and pepper supreme. Cook 10 minutes or until softened. Add crumbled muffins, chorizo and toasted pecans to the pan combine with the veggie mixture. Add chicken stock and dampen the dressing. Season with cinnamon and place in the oven for 15-30 minutes.

Pull from oven when top is crisp and the dressing is moist.

Not the traditional dressing, but it is packed with the flavors of the season!

A must try no matter how you fix your bird! This will bring new and exciting Flavors to your Table on Thanksgiving! As you take time to give Thanks!