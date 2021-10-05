Chef Bud Makes Playoff Platers Celebrating the MLB Post-Season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Whether your favorite baseball team is in the playoffs, or you’re gearing up for football playoffs, Chef Bud Andersen has a great recipe to make.

Also don’t forget Chef Bud is helping raise money for the Eveline Rivers Project through their Fall Foods event on October 21st.

Chef Bud is also still hosting cooking classes which you can sign up for here.

Uncle Charlies Sliders

Ingredients:

1 lb ground sausage hot or mild (I like hot Italian)

½ Tblspn McCormick Dried Basil

1 ea egg

½ C corn flake crumbs

¼ C Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce

1 tspn McCormick coarse ground pepper

1 tspn kosher salt

4 slices cheese, I use sharp cheddar

½ ea Vidalia onion, sliced thin and caramelized

1 C Slaw mix

4 ea spicy pickles

½ C mayo

1 Tblspn Tulkhoff horse radish

8 ea slider buns

In a bowl mix together sausage, basil, corn flakes, egg and Sweet Baby Rays. Season well with the salt and pepper.

Make 8 mini patties, and fry on a flat top grill or grill pan. While they are frying, add 1 Tblspn of butter ot the pan and grill your onions. Letting them grill until they begin to brown. When they have softened and are browning them, sprinkle them with 1 Tblspn of sugar (this will help the caramelization process.

Cook the patties 2-3 minutes a side, give them a little push to flatten them a bit. When you flip them top with your cheese choice and let melt.

Place them on the slider roll (Kings Hawaiian rolls are a great choice) and top with the caramelized onions and a pinch of slaw for a nice texture break.

Combine the mayo and horse radish and mix well. Spread on the top part of the slider bun and top your Uncle Charlie Slider!

Whether tailgating or watching the MLB Playoffs this slider is a Fan Favorite and will be at your Table. Named for Cardinal pitcher Adam Wainwright, this slider will throw you a curve in flavor with the

fantastic combination of the heat with the sweet! Perfect for those gathering at your Table whatever game you are tuning in! Cheers!