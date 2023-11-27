AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you’re looking to make a ham this holiday season and you want to spice things up, check out this recipe from Chef Bud. Also make sure you sign up for cooking classes with Chef Bud here.

Peach Glazed Holiday Ham

Ingredients

1 ea 6-8 lb fully cooked spiral or Pit ham

1 C brown sugar

1 Tblspn McCormick Ground Cinnamon

1 C Smuckers Peach Preserves

2 Tblspn spicy brown mustard

2 Tblspn apple cider vinegar

1 Tblspn chile sauce or sriracha sauce

Preheat oven to 325 degrees

Place the ham cut side down (flat side) in a shallow bowl or baking dish

In a saucepan over medium high heat combine the brown sugar, peach preserves, vinegar, mustard, and chile sauce. Stir until combined. Continue stirring over medium heat until the mixture starts to bubble. Add the cinnamon and stir to marry. Let simmer for 2-3 minutes.

Spoon half the glaze over the ham. Bake the ham uncovered for 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Glaze the ham with the remaining glaze and bake for another 15 to 30 minutes, until it reaches 145 degrees with a meat thermometer. Let rest 5 minutes, slice and serve!

The Holidays are here! Whether its Thanksgiving, Christmas or Easter this spring, this glaze is perfect fo your Holiday Table. I love the heat and sweet flavor and the Peach Preserves are perfect. Probably the same glaze used on the “Who Ham” in Whoville! Try this one at your Table this Holiday season! Cheers!