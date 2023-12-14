AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back with another great recipe. Check it out below.

Pan Seared Beef and Mushrooms

Ingredients

2- 8 oz 1855 filets of beef

2 Tblspn olive oil

2 Tblspn butter

Fresh thyme

Kosher salt and coarse black pepper to taste

8 oz softened butter

2 Tblspn blue cheese or gorgonzola crumbles

¼ ea lemon juice

Kosher salt and Coarse black pepper

2 C sliced cremini or portabellini mushrooms

1ea small shallot, diced

1 tspn minced garlic

1 tspn butter

¼ C cabernet sauvignon

¼ C beef stock

Preparation

Simply combine all ingredients (softened butter,cheese, lemon juice and kosher salt and coarse black pepper) in a bowl and mix until combined and smooth with small blue cheese chunk. Chill in the refrigerator until it is ready to use.

Season filet on both sides with kosher salt and coarse black pepper

Add the oil to a large frying pan or cast iron skillet over medium-high heat until it begins to smoke lightly

Add the steak, turn the heat down to medium and then add the garlic, thyme and butter

After 3 to 3 ½ minutes flip the steak over and begin to baste them with the hot butter and oil from the pan. Cook for 3 to 3 ½ minutes to achieve a rare to medium rare internal temperature.

Take the steaks out of the pan and let them rest on a plate for 5 minutes

Take the thyme leaves out of the saute pan and turn the heat to high. Add in the mushrooms and saute 3-4 minutes.

Once they begin to brown, scoot them to the top of the pan and place the shallots, garlic and butter on the other side of the pan where no mushrooms are, and quickly saute them lightly browned about 1 minute.

Combine all the ingredients in the pan and deglaze the pan with the red wine and cook for 1 minute before adding the beef stock.

Finish with kosher salt and coarse black pepper

Serve the beef filets with the mushrooms and blue cheese. It is a perfect meal for your Holiday Gatherings. An upscale dish sure to impress your friends and family at your Holiday Table!

Enjoy!