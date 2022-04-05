AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a busy week in sports with the Masters Tournament happening and the start of baseball seasons across the country.

This recipe by Chef Bud is easy to make and delicious.

Don’t forget to check out his classes happening this spring, the first on April 7th called Grilling Beef 101.

Masters Ham Sandwich Slider

Ingredients:

8 oz sliced Black Forest Ham

8 oz Gruyere or Swiss Cheese sliced thin

¼ C mayo

1 Tblspn Smuckers Raspberry perserves

1 Tblspn Dijon or brown mustard

8 each Hawaiian Rolls

¼ C red onion, thinly sliced

Hot pickles for garnish

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

In a small bowl mix together mayo and preserves. Evenly spread onto both sides of the separated slider buns, then top with mustard.

Place bottom halves on a large baking sheet. Evenly top with cheese, ham and red onion. Top with other half of buns and roast for 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted and buns are toasted.

Serve with Hot Pickles perfect for an afternoon of watching a Tradition like No other The Masters! Or a simple great dish for spring time entertaining or lazy days around your Table!