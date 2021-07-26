Chef Bud Makes LA Street Tacos

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is always bringing great recipes to the show.

Check out his recipe for LA street tacos.

Chef Bud’s Table

L.A. Food Truck Street Taco

Ingredients:

1 ½ lb Skirt steak, cut into ½ inch pieces

2 Tblspn Kikkoman Reduced Sodium Soy Sauce

2 Tblspn lime juice, freshly squeezed

2 Tblspn canola oil, divided

2 Tblspn Tulkoff chopped garlic

2 tspn McCormick chili powder

1 tspn McCormick ground Cumin

1 tspn McCormick dried oregano

12 mini corn tortillas or flour tortilla

¾ C red onion, diced

½ C cilantro, chopped

1 ea lime, cut into wedges

Preparation

In a medium bowl, combine soy sauce, lime juice, 1 Tblspn canola oil, garlic, chili powder, cumin and oregano.

In a gallon size ziplock bag combine soy sauce mixture and steak: marinate for atleast 1 hour up to 4 hours, turning the bag occasionally.

Heat remaining Tblspn of canola oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add steak and marinade and cook, stirring often, until steak has browned and marinade has reduced, about 5-6 minutes

Serve steak in a tortilla, topped with onion, cilantro and lime.

Great for a Summertime dinner at your Table or entertaining on the weekends. These little tacos are packed with great flavor and the fresh red onion and cilantro give them that fresh bite the will bring all your guests back to YOUR Table! Enjoy!