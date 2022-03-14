AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We’re getting closer to St. Patrick’s Day, and Chef Bud is making some Irish Nachos.

Check out the recipe and instructions below.

Irish Nachos

Ingredients:

Canola or Vegetable Oil for frying

2 lbs russet potatoes, washed but not peeled

2 C leftover corned beef, or deli corned beef shredded

2 C shredded swiss cheese

1 ½ C shredded cabbage, blanched

2 Tblspn 1000 Island Dressing

Kosher salt McCormick Coarse Black Pepper

1 Tblspn parsley chopped for garnish

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees

Heat oil in a deep pot to 400 degrees, make sure you leave room for the potatoes to be put in without running the oil over.

Slice potatoes ¼ inch thick and soak in water for 15 minutes. DRY off real well with a paper towel! Moisture will make the grease splatter.

When oil comes to temp, fry potatoes in batches until golden brown about 5 minutes.

Remove potatoes to a paper towel lined sheet tray. Lightly season with kosher salt while hot.

Place fried potatoes onto a baking sheet, layer with corned beef, cabbage, and cheese.

Bake for 15 minutes

Top with 1000 Island Dressing and chopped parsley and serve!

It’s the wearing of the Green! No better way to celebrate this fun Holiday then something new and full of flavor on your Table! Nothing beats corned beef and potatoes! You can have them in a fun dish for entertaining at your St Pattys party or a fun dish for March Madness and watching the games at your Table! Either way, these Irish Nachos will have your guests loving the wearing for the green! Enjoy them with a pint or two!

Cheers!