Chef Bud Makes Holiday Shrimp Dip

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back and making up a great recipe for the holiday season.
Shrimp Dip
Ingredients:
1 Tblspn butter
¼ C onion, finely chopped
1 ea red bell pepper, finely chopped
1 lb 16/20 shrimp, chopped into ½ “ pieces
1 Tblspn garlic, minced
1 tspn McCormick Bayou Seasoning
2 Tblspn Lemon Juice
1 tspn Worcestershire Sauce
Kosher salt
6 oz cream cheese, softened
¼ C sour cream
¾ C shredded mozzarella, divided
¼ C shredded parmesan
¼ C sliced green, onions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
In a medium skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion and bell pepper and cook until soft about 5 minutes.
Push onions and peppers to the side and add shrimp and garlic. Cook until the shrimp is pink and garlic is fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir all ingredients together in pan and add Cajun Seasoning, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce and bring to a simmer.
Remove pan from the heat and stir in cream cheese, sour cream, ½ C mozzarella, parmesan and green onions. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ C mozzarella and bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until dip is bubbly and slightly golden. Garnish with green onions
This is a great starter for any Holiday Gathering at your Table. On those cold Holiday evenings or Holiday mornings for Brunch this will be a hit at your Table!