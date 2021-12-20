Chef Bud Makes Holiday Shrimp Dip

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back and making up a great recipe for the holiday season.

Shrimp Dip

Ingredients:

1 Tblspn butter

¼ C onion, finely chopped

1 ea red bell pepper, finely chopped

1 lb 16/20 shrimp, chopped into ½ “ pieces

1 Tblspn garlic, minced

1 tspn McCormick Bayou Seasoning

2 Tblspn Lemon Juice

1 tspn Worcestershire Sauce

Kosher salt

6 oz cream cheese, softened

¼ C sour cream

¾ C shredded mozzarella, divided

¼ C shredded parmesan

¼ C sliced green, onions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

In a medium skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion and bell pepper and cook until soft about 5 minutes.

Push onions and peppers to the side and add shrimp and garlic. Cook until the shrimp is pink and garlic is fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir all ingredients together in pan and add Cajun Seasoning, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce and bring to a simmer.

Remove pan from the heat and stir in cream cheese, sour cream, ½ C mozzarella, parmesan and green onions. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ C mozzarella and bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until dip is bubbly and slightly golden. Garnish with green onions

This is a great starter for any Holiday Gathering at your Table. On those cold Holiday evenings or Holiday mornings for Brunch this will be a hit at your Table!