AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back making his final dish of 2023, and one that is great for the holiday season.

Holiday Salmon and Christmas Tree Rice

Ingredients

4 ea 6 oz Salmon fillets

Kosher salt and McCormick coarse black pepper

1 tspn olive oil

½ C pomegranate juice

2 Tblspn Kikkoman low sodium soy sauce

½ tspn McCormick Cinnamon

1 tspn Tulhoff minced garlic

4 C prepared white or jasmine rice

½ ea red bell pepper, seeded and cut into strips

1 ea small broccoli crown, florets taken off and blanched

1 tspn olive oil

In a large bowl, pour the pomegranate juice, soy sauce, cinnamon and garlic. Mix everything well. Separate into two bowls. Add the salmon into one bowl and cover and let marinate for about 15 minutes.

In a small saucepan over medium high heat pour the rest of the marinade and let boil for 3-5 minutes, until thick and syrupy

In a skillet over medium high heat add 1 tspn of olive oil. Take the salmon out of the marinade and shake off excess marinade. Discard marinade and place the salmon in the hot skillet after seasoning with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Sear the salmon for 3-4 minutes a side for a medium doneness.

In another skillet, over medium high heat add 1 tpsn of olive oil. When the oil is hot add the red bell pepper strips. Saute for 2-3 min until they begin to brown, add the blanched broccoli and cook until tender about 2-3 minutes. Add he rice and combine and set aside.

Plate the rice, and top with seared salmon, and then top with the pomegranate sauce! A beautiful dish for a beautiful time of year. Perfect for your Holiday Table and Gatherings. Enjoy this Holiday dish and your Holiday Season at the Table! Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas!