AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud is back with another holiday recipe to try out. Check out the recipe below.

Fried Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients

2 ea large, sweet potatoes, dice into 1/4” inch pieces

3 Tblspn brown sugar, divided

1/3 C Jack Daniels Bourbon

1 tspn McCormick Ground Ginger

3 Tblspn butter

½ ea lime, juice and zested

2 Tblspn canola oil

¼ C almonds or pecans toasted and roughly chopped

¼ C fresh parsley, chopped

¼ C Craisins or Pomegranate seeds

Boil sliced sweet potatoes until cooked through. Drain and season with Kosher salt, Coarse black pepper and 1 Tblspn of brown sugar.

Combine bourbon, 2 Tblspn brown sugar and ginger in a medium saute pan. Carefully cook over medium heat until brown sugar dissolves and alcohol burns off. Once sauce starts to reduce, about 5 minutes, stir in the butter and continue cooking until smooth and syrupy combined. Stir in lime juice and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Heat 2 Tblspns of oil in a large pan over medium high heat until it begins to shimmer. Add drained and seasoned sweet potatoes in and even layer. Cook until undersides of the potatoes caramelize and become golden brown about 4 minutes. Carefully flip and cook or another 4 minutes until caramelized on both sides. Place on a large platter.

To finish the Bourbon sauce add toasted pecans or almonds and chopped parsley. Combine in the pan. Spoon sauce over the sweet potatoes and garnish with pomegranate seeds or Craisins and lime zest.

A fantastic addition to your Holiday Table! With Chicken, Turkey, Pork loin the choices are endless. But these Caramelized gems will be the talk of the meal. And will bring them back to Gather at your Holiday Table!

Happy Holidays!