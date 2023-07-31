AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back and making a great summer dish combining flank steak which is budget friendly and pickled red onions.
Flank Steak Tostadas w/Pickled Red Onion
Ingredients:
6 ea 6 inch corn tortillas
2 Tblspn vegetable oil
1 ea ripe avocado, peeled and pitted
½ C feta cheese crumbles
¼ C fresh cilantro leaves
1 lb beef flank steak
¼ C lime juice
¼ C olive oil
1 Tblspn chopped garlic
1 Tblspn honey
1 tspn McCormick ground cumin
Kosher salt and McCormick Coarse black pepper
8 ea radishes, halved and thinly sliced
½ ea red onion, halved and thinly sliced
½ C apple cider vinegar
1 Tblspn sugar
2 tspn salt
1 tspn McCormick Coriander seeds
Preparation:
In a large bowl, combine lime juice, olive oil, garlic, hot sauce, honey, Cumin and kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Add the flank steak, turning to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 4 to 8 hours
Preheat grill to medium high heat; grease grate well. Sprinkle with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Grill with for about 4 minutes a side or until nice and charred and medium rare to medium. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest. After 5 to 10 minutes, slice thinly across or against the grain.
Place radishes and onion in a bowl. In a saucepan, stir together ¾ C water, cider vinegar, sugar, salt and coriander seeds bring to a simmer over medium high heat. Strain liquid over radishes and onions. Let stand for 5 to 30 minutes. Strain and discard pickling juice
Prepare tortillas in a 375 degree oven. Brush both sides with oil, place on a sheet tray and cook turning once, for 8-10 minutes until crisped
Build your tostadas by mashing avocado on the tortilla, top it with sliced flank steak, pickled veggies, cheese and cilantro. Serve immediately! A Fun bunch of flavors to bring to your summer Table. A great way to serve a flavorful and fresh meal for dinner or guest gathering on the weekend. Let the summer continue with Flank Steak Tostadas at your Table! Cheers!