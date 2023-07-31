AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back and making a great summer dish combining flank steak which is budget friendly and pickled red onions.

Flank Steak Tostadas w/Pickled Red Onion

Ingredients:

6 ea 6 inch corn tortillas

2 Tblspn vegetable oil

1 ea ripe avocado, peeled and pitted

½ C feta cheese crumbles

¼ C fresh cilantro leaves

1 lb beef flank steak

¼ C lime juice

¼ C olive oil

1 Tblspn chopped garlic

1 Tblspn honey

1 tspn McCormick ground cumin

Kosher salt and McCormick Coarse black pepper

8 ea radishes, halved and thinly sliced

½ ea red onion, halved and thinly sliced

½ C apple cider vinegar

1 Tblspn sugar

2 tspn salt

1 tspn McCormick Coriander seeds

Preparation:

In a large bowl, combine lime juice, olive oil, garlic, hot sauce, honey, Cumin and kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Add the flank steak, turning to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 4 to 8 hours

Preheat grill to medium high heat; grease grate well. Sprinkle with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Grill with for about 4 minutes a side or until nice and charred and medium rare to medium. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest. After 5 to 10 minutes, slice thinly across or against the grain.

Place radishes and onion in a bowl. In a saucepan, stir together ¾ C water, cider vinegar, sugar, salt and coriander seeds bring to a simmer over medium high heat. Strain liquid over radishes and onions. Let stand for 5 to 30 minutes. Strain and discard pickling juice

Prepare tortillas in a 375 degree oven. Brush both sides with oil, place on a sheet tray and cook turning once, for 8-10 minutes until crisped

Build your tostadas by mashing avocado on the tortilla, top it with sliced flank steak, pickled veggies, cheese and cilantro. Serve immediately! A Fun bunch of flavors to bring to your summer Table. A great way to serve a flavorful and fresh meal for dinner or guest gathering on the weekend. Let the summer continue with Flank Steak Tostadas at your Table! Cheers!