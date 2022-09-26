AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud is getting us ready to tailgate with a delicious Candied Pork Belly and Jalapeno Slaw.

Check below for the recipe and don’t forget you can sign up to cook with Chef Bud here.

Chef Bud’s Table

Candied Pork Belly and Jalapeno Slaw

Ingredients:

3 lb pork belly, cut into 1 ½ in by 1 ½ squares

¼ C McCormick Pepper Supreme

¼ C kosher salt

¼ C McCormick Coarse black pepper

1 C brown sugar

½ C McCormick smoked paprika

¼ C McCormick cinnamon

¼ C McCormick garlic powder

1/8 C McCormick cayenne pepper

1 ea large jalapeno, sliced thin

½ lb shredded cabbage or slaw mix

2 Tblspn Kikkoman soy sauce

1 Tblspn rice wine vinegar

2 Tblspn Kikkoman sesame oil

1 Tblspn brown sugar

1 tspn chili sauce

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 375

Mix all dry ingredients well in a bowl. Make sure to mix thoroughly

Place cut pork belly into a bowl. Season well with mixture and toss in the bowl. Making sure the pork belly is covered on all sides with seasoning.

Place on a sheet tray and bake for 20 minutes, turning after 20 minutes and draining excess grease.

Cook an additional 20 minutes or until all pieces are caramelized but not burnt.

While pork belly is roasting, put the soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, brown sugar and chili sauce in a jar with a lid and shake well to emulsify. Mix the cabbage mix and the thin sliced jalapenos in a bowl. Dress the slaw with your dressing and set aside.

Serve on pork belly on a bed of the slaw. Drizzle the roasted pork belly with Honey syrup while still warm.

Great layers of flavor with the rendered fat of the pork belly and the sweet and heat flavor of the seasoning. Fantastic for Tailgating or starter for any meal, as an app or even a sandwich! It is a fabulous dish for your Table! Great way to celebrate those Fall days of football. Enjoy!