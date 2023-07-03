AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back with another great and easy 4th of July dish. Don’t forget you can also sign up to cook with Chef Bud on July 13th. You can sign up for that here.

Grilled Sausage and Veggies w/Dill Sauce

Ingredients:

4 ea fully cooked sausages of your choice I liked smoked or jalapeno

1 lb of assorted veggies, bell peppers (red and orange) zucchini, red onion, asparagus and mushrooms

2 Tblspn extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and McCormick coarse black pepper to taste

3 Tblspn extra virgin olive oil

½ C mayo

1 Tblspn Tulhoff chopped garlic in water

2 Tblspn fresh dill, a pit extra to taste

½ tspn McCormick garlic powder

½ tspn McCormick onion powder

1 tspn fresh lemon juice

1/3 C grated parmesan

Kosher salt and coarse black pepper to taste

Preparation:

Seed the bell peppers and the jalapeno and cut them into ½ inch slices Cut the zucchini into 4 inch

Spears. Slice the onion and trim the asparagus

Heat your grill to med high heat

Toss all the prepped veggies and sausage in olive oil, kosher salt and coarse black pepper Place the sausage on the grill. Cook until warmed through and slightly charred. About 6-8 minute

Place the veggies on the grill they should be charred and tender in about 6 minutes

While the veggies and sausage or grilling, make the creamy dill sauce. In the base of the blender or food processor add all the ingredients for the sauce and blend until smooth. This dressing can be made uo to 3 days in advance.

Slice up the sausages and place them on the platter with the grilled/charred veggies. Drizzle with the Dill sauce! A unique dish with some old favorites! Perfect for you Holiday Table! Happy 4th of July!