AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back and making a great Italian dish. Make sure you look at some of the upcoming cooking classes he’s hosting here.

Chicken Milanese

Ingredients

4 ea 6 oz boneless, skinless chicken breast

Kosher salt and McCormick Coarse black pepper

½ C flour

2 C panko

1 C fresh grated Parmesan

3 ea large eggs, beaten

¼ C olive oil, more if needed

1 ea lemon, cut into wedges

Preparation:

Cover the chicken breast with plastic wrap and gently pound the chicken out into ¼ inch thickness. Season with kosher salt and McCormick coarse black pepper

Heat a large skillet over medium high heat

Season the flour with kosher salt in a small bowl. Combine the panko and the Parmesan in a small bowl. Begin breading the chicken by dredging it in the flour, then the beaten egg then the panko mixture, shaking off any excess in between. Let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Add the oil to the hot skillet, followed by 2 pieces of chicken. Cook until golden brown and crisp on both sides and chicken is cooked through, 2-3 minutes per side. Remove to a plate and finish the remaining chicken breast.

Serve with a side salad and a nice citrus vinaigrette or pasta for a perfect lunch or dinner any day of the week at your Table! Enjoy like you are in Milan! Cheers!