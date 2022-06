AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is finally back on the show and making a great dish for the Spring/Summer months.

Check out the ingredients below and watch the video for how to make it.

1 lb thinly sliced chicken breast

½ C Sweet Baby Rays Mango Habanero Sauce or your favorite

½ ea lime

1 Tblspn McCormick Pepper Supreme

1 tspn kosher salt

1 ea Red bell pepper

1 ea yellow bell pepper