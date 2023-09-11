AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back and making another great dish, this one perfect for those cloudy and rainy days.

Check below for the recipe and instructions.

Bruschetta Chicken

Ingredients:

4 ea 6 oz Boneless skinless chicken breast

4 tspn extra virgin olive oil

1 ea lemon, juiced divided

Kosher salt and McCormick Coarse black pepper

1 tspn McCormick Italian seasoning

1 ½ C Grape or small Cherub tomatoes, halved

1 Tblspn Tulhoff chopped garlic in water

1 Tblspn fresh basil, chopped

4 ea slices of mozzarella or provolone cheese

Grated Parmesan cheese

Preparation:

In a small bowl combine oil, half the lemon juice, 1 tsp of kosher salt, 1 tspn of coarse black pepper.and Italian seasoning whisk well to combine. Place the chicken breast in a ziplock bag and pour the mixture into it, covering the chicken. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Heat grill to medium high heat. When to temp, add the chicken from the marinade. Grill until charred and chicken is to temp internally. Cook about 5-7 minutes per side.

While chicken breast is grilling, combine tomatoes, garlic, basil and remaining lemon juice, season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. While chicken is still on the grill but almost done, place a piece of cheese on each piece of chicken breast. Cover if necessary until cheese is melted.

Remove from the grill and top with the tomato mixture and serve. As fall approaches this is a wonderfully fresh dish perfect for your evening Table or when you are entertaining. Full of fresh flavors and incredibly light. Wonderful dish to serve folks gathered at your fall Table. Enjoy!