Chef Bud Makes Braised Cabbage and Sausage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back with another dish to cook up.

Chef Bud’s Table

Braised Cabbage and Sausage

Ingredients:

½ ea large sweet onion, chopped

4 ea sausages, I used jalapeno, sliced

3 ea slices of bacon, cooked and rendered fat saved

1 Tblspn olive oil

1 ea green cabbage, cored, chopped into bite size pieces

1 tspn brown sugar

1 C chicken broth

Kosher salt and McCormick Coarse Black Pepper

Preparation:

Cook off the bacon over medium heat, and saved rendered fat

Remove bacon and chop into pieces, set aside

In the same pan over medium heat, add the chopped onion, sliced sausage, garlic, and olive oil to the rendered fat. Cook for 4-5 minutes or until sausage is tender. Then add the brown sugar and combine, add in the chopped cabbage and chicken broth. Season with coarse ground pepper and kosher salt.

Cook on medium heat for 20 minutes or until the liquid has been absorbed and cabbage is tender.

Remove and serve. A great dish for those cold winter days, or even for the big game. When you have folks gather this is a great dish to Enjoy at your Table. Full of comfort food flavors and a wonderful addition to your weekly dinners or even weekend gatherings! Enjoy!