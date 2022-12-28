AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’re getting to the end of the year, and that means attending or hosting some NYE parties.

This recipe below is a great and delicious appetizer to make.

Chef Bud’s Table

Bacon Wrapped Marinated Scallops

Ingredients

12 ea Sea scallops, halved

12 ea slices of bacon, halved

¾ C maple syrup

¼ C Kikkoman low sodium soy sauce

1 Tblspn Dijon or whole grain mustard

2 Tblspn brown sugar

Preparation:

Stir together maple syrup, soy sauce and Dijon mustard in a bowl until smooth. Add the scallops, and toss to coat. Cover bowl and marinate at least an hour.

Preheat oven to 375 degree, line a baking sheet

Arrange bacon pieces on baking sheet so they do not overlap. Bake in preheated oven until some of the grease has rendered out of the bacon; the bacon should still be very soft and pliable about 8 minutes. Remove bacon from the baking sheet and pat with paper towels to remove excess grease. Drain or wipe grease from the baking sheet.

Wrap each scallop piece with a piece of bacon, and secure with a pick. Place onto baking sheet. Sprinkle scallops with brown sugar.

Bake in preheated oven until scallops are opaque and bacon is crisp, 10 to 15 minutes.

A great dish for your New Years Table. A wonderful flavor your guests will love, the smoky flavor of the bacon accents the wonderful flavor of the scallops caramelized in the brown sugar. Start your New Year with a new dish perfect for your Table!

Enjoy!