AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back with another great recipe. Plus you can cook with Chef Bud by signing up for one of the classes here.

Asian Pepper Steak

Ingredients:

8 oz Strip or flank steak, thinly sliced against the grain

2 tspn McCormick Pepper Supreme, or Coarse Black Pepper

2 Tblspn olive oil, divided

1 ea red bell pepper, julienned into strips

1 ea green bell pepper, julienned into strips

½ ea sweet onion, julienned into strips

1 Tblspn Tulhoff garlic chopped

¼ C brown sugar

½ C Kikkoman low sodium soy sauce

2 tspn Kikkoman sesame oil

1 tspn McCormick ground ginger

1 Tblspn Kikkoman Sriracha

1 Tblspn corn starch

½ lb steamed rice

Preparation:

Whisk together in a small bowl garlic, brown sugar, soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger, sriracha and cornstarch.

Season the steak by tossing in Pepper Supreme and ½ tspn of kosher salt

In a skillet over medium high heat add 1 Tblspn olive oil. Add the sliced onions and bell peppers and cook 1-2 minutes until tender. Remove the bell peppers and set them aside on a plate. Turn the heat to high and add the steak and sear on both sides. Reduce heat to medium high and cook through.

Add the peppers back to the skillet and add the sauce. Simmer 1-3 minutes until the sauce starts to thicken. Serve over the steamed rice. Garnish with chopped green onions and sesame seeds.

This is a great dish to serve at your Table to add different flavors to your weekly meals! An easy dish to add some veggies to your New Year, It’s easy to meal prep as well. Fun and Flavorful perfect for your Table!

Enjoy!