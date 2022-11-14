AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back with another great holiday dish.

Click here to be in one of Chef Bud’s cooking classes, and the recipe for the dish he made is below.

Asparagus Goat Cheese and Crispy Prosciutto Crostini’s

Ingredients:

1 ea medium baguette or premade Crostinis

2 Tblspn olive oil, separated

12 oz thin sliced proscitto

1 lb asparagus, blanched

1 oz goat cheese

3 ½ Tblspn Jalapeno jelly or fig jam

1 C Bellacibo shaved Parmesan

Kosher salt and McCormick Coarse Black Pepper

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Slice baguette on an angle. Arrange on a sheet tray. Brush evenly with 1 Tblspn of olive oil. Bake until lightly toasted, about 15 minutes

Add 1 Tblspn of olive oil to a skillet and place whole slices of prosciutto in a hot pan. Fry the prosciutto in the skillet for 2 to 3 minutes, until it becomes crispy. Remove and place on a plate with a paper towel, set aside.

In the same pan over medium heat, add 1 Tblspn of olive oil and the trimmed and blanched asparagus. Season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Cook for 2-3 minutes until heated through.

Spread goat cheese on the toast slices, and top with ½ tspn jalapeno jelly, then cooked asparagus, crispy prosciutto and a flake of shaved parmesan.

This is a fantastic appetizer for your Holiday Table! Or use the blanched asparagus topped with crispy prosciutto and the shaved parmesan for a perfect and flavorful side for your Holiday meal. Either application gives you something new and flavorful to be Thankful for at your Table! Enjoy them with the ones you love!