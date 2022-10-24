AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back and making a comfort dish for those rainy days.

Roma Chicken

Ingredients:

3 ea boneless, skinless chicken breast, sliced into thin cutlets

Kosher salt and McCormick coarse black pepper

6 Tblspn flour

2 Tblspn olive oil

2 Tblspn butter

1 Tblspn Tulhoff minced garlic

1 C chicken stock

1 C heavy cream

½ C parmesan cheese

1 tspn McCormick chili flakes

¼ tspn McCormick ground oregano

¼ tspn McCormick thyme

1/3 C sundried tomatoes, chopped

2 C farfalle pasta, prepared

Preparation:

Season chicken cutlets with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Dredge in flour and shake off excess.

In a large skillet, heat olive oil and melt butter over medium heat. Swirl pan to coat with oil and butter evenly. Place chicken and brown about 3-4 minutes a side or until golden brown and cooked through. Transfer onto a plate, cover and set aside.

Saute garlic for about 30 seconds. Add chicken stock, and deglaze the pan scraping the bits stuck to the bottom of the pan.

Over medium high heat add the heavy cream and bring to a slow simmer. Add the parmesan cheese and allow to simmer and thicken. Season with chili flakes, thyme and oregano.

Season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper to taste. Add sundried tomatoes then put the chicken breast back in the sauce and let simmer for a few minutes.

Serve at your Table garnished with chopped basil or parsley. Served over farfalle pasta. Fall is here and as the evenings get cooler, warm, flavorful dishes like this one are perfect to Enjoy at your Table!