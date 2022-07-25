AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud is bringing us a touch of New Orleans ahead of his “Night in Nola” class.

Today he is making some Cajun Chicken and Rice. The recipe is below, you can sign up for that Night in Nola class here.

Chef Bud’s Table

Cajun Chicken and Rice

Ingredient:

3 ea 6 oz Chicken breast, diced

1 Tblspn Blackening Seasoning

½ Tblspn butter

1 ea sweet onion, chopped

1 ea green pepper, chopped

2 ea celery stalks, chopped

2 ea jalapeno peppers, seeded and diced

2 Tblspn extra virgin olive oil

1 Tblspn minced garlic

1-28oz can diced tomatoes, drained

½ C water

1 Tblspn tomato paste

1 Tblspn McCormick Bayou Cajun Seasoning

2 C cooked white rice

Preparation:

In a medium skillet over medium high heat melt the butter, add the Blackening seasoning and combine

Place the chicken breast into the mixture and saute about 2-3 minutes a side until cooked through.

In a large pan cook and stir the onion, pepper, celery and jalapeno peppers in oil over medium high heat until crip-tender about 4 minutes. Add chicken and garlic and stir 1 to 2 minutes longer

Add tomatoes, water, tomato paste, McCormick Bayou Cajun Seasoning and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and let simmer 10-15 minutes. Stir in rice or serve over rice

This is wonderful way to bring the flavors of New Orleans to your Table any night of the week or for those weekend Gatherings. Full of flavor and quick and Fun to make this dish will have them thinking they are Enjoying a meal down in Cajun Country. Great addition to your Table! Cheers!