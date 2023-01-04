AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The new year means eating a little lighter, and Chef Bud has just the dish for you. Don’t forget he’s got a cooking class coming up which you can sign up for here.

Spicy Szechuan Stir Fry

Ingredients:

2 Tblspn canola or avocado oil

1 lb strip or flank steak, sliced thin

1 C celery, chopped

1 ea red bell pepper, cored and thinned sliced

1 Tblspn minced garlic

2 Tblspn green onions, thinly sliced

¼ C Kikkoman low sodium soy sauce

2 Tblspn brown sugar

1 Tblspn cornstarch

1 Tblspn chili garlic sauce

1 Tblspn rice vinegar

½ tspn Chinese five spice powder

½ tspn McCormick crushed red pepper flakes

½ tspn McCormick garlic powder

½ tspn McCormick ground ginger

Whisk together all ingredients soy sauce, brown sugar, cornstarch, chili garlic sauce, rice wine vinegar, Chinese five spice, red pepper flakes, garlic powder and ground ginger. Taste and adjust flavor. Set aside.

Heat 1 Tblspn oil in a wok or large saute pan over high heat

Season beef strips with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Add to the pan and saute 3-4 minutes, tossing occasionally. Until cooked through. Transfer steak clean plate and set aside.

Add remaining 1 Tblspn oil to the pan, along with the celery, red bell pepper slices and half the green onions. Saute 3-4 minutes, tossing occasionally, until cooked by still slightly crispy. Let your veggies get crisp but not mushy. Add garlic and saute for 1 minute or until fragrant

Reduce heat to medium. Add cooked steak and the sauce to the veggies, and toss to combine for 30 seconds, or until sauce thickens up.

Remove from the heat and serve over cooked white or jasmine rice. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and rest of the sliced green onions. This is a perfect dish for your Table in the New Year. Light and full of flavor it is a great light way to start the New Year. Great for a simple week night Table or entertaining guests on the weekend. The combination of the crunchy veggies, flavorful seasoned beef and the rich brown sauce makes it perfect for any Gathering! Enjoy!