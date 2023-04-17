AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back just shy of six weeks after knee surgery, and he’s brought a great dish that’s perfect for spring or summer.

Make sure you check out his cooking classes, like the one on April 20th which covers Charcuterie and Tapas. You can sign up for that here.

Chef Bud’s Table

Summertime Steak and Shrooms

Ingredients:

1 ea 1855 12 oz beef filet, sliced into medallions or any cut steak

1 Tblspn olive oil, or enough to coat the bottom of the pan

1 ea medium onion, thinly sliced

16 oz fresh portabellini mushrooms, sliced

2 Tblspn chopped garlic

2 tspn fresh thyme

1 Tblspn Worcestershire sauce

1 tspn kosher salt

1/3 C red wine

¼ C beef broth or stock

1 Tblspn butter

McCormick coarse black pepper

Fresh parsley, chopped

Preparation:

In a large skillet over medium high heat, add 1 tspn of olive oil. Season your beef with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. When pan is hot, sear the beef 2-3 minutes a side. Remove from the pan and let rest.

In the same skillet you seared the steak in over medium high heat, add the olive oil. When oil is hot, add onions. Cook for 4-6 minutes until they start to soften, stirring often.

Add the mushrooms, garlic and beef stock and cook 4-5 minutes, until the mushrooms begin to turn golden brown.

Add wine, Worcestershire sauce, kosher salt and thyme. Cook 2-3 minutes more until the liquid is reduced by about half.

Add in butter and stir until melted. Taste, and season with more kosher salt and coarse ground pepper if needed. Serve over your seared or grilled steak and top with fresh chopped parsley.

Entertain any weekend Gathering with this incredible dish on your Table! Perfect way to Enjoy your steak! Cheers!