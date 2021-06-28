Chef Bud Improves the Potato Salad Side Dish

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –We’ve all had potato salad, but have you ever had grilled potato salad?

That’s what Chef Bud is cooking up this week as we prepare for the 4th of July.

Below is the recipe and instructions. Don’t forget to sign up for Chef Bud’s classes this summer. You can find the link here.

Chef Buds Table

Fourth of July Grilled Potato Salad

Ingredients:

1 lb red potatoes

1 Tblspn Roasted Garlic Chile Olive Oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

¼ C extra virgin olive oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

½ Tblspn Apple Cider Vinegar

½ tspn kosher salt

½ tspn McCormick Coarse Black Pepper

½ tspn Tulkhoff chopped garlic in water

½ tspn sugar

3 ea slices of cooked bacon, chopped

2 ea green onions, chopped

1 Tblspn fresh parsley, minced

Preparation:

Up to a day in advance, blanch the red potatoes by placing them into a pot of boiling water for 4-5

minutes. Remove from the hot water and place in an ice bath. Stop cooking process, and store in the

refrigerator.

Preheat grill to medium high.

Cut blanched potatoes into quarters

Place blanched potatoes in a bowl; add 1 Tblspn of the Roasted Garlic Chile Olive oil and toss to coat.

Cook on preheated grill until tender and grilled 6-10 minutes. Let potatoes cool

Whisk ¼ C olive oil, vinegar, kosher salt, coarse black pepper, garlic and sugar together in a bowl until

dressing is smooth. Toss potatoes, bacon, green onions, and parsley with dressing in a bowl until evenly

coated.

A light but flavorful Potato Salad, perfect for your Hot Fourth of July Celebration. Great with grilled

chicken, fish or All American Beef! The Unique grilled potato flavor will be a HUGE hit at your Fourth of

July Table! A perfect way to Celebrate our Great Nation and the Freedoms we all Enjoy! Please take time

to Gather around your Table and celebrate our great country! Enjoy!