AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back and making a dish full of vegetables and full of flavor.

Grilled Asian Portabella

1 Tblspn olive oil

2 ea portabella mushrooms

½ ea red bell pepper

½ ea zucchini, sliced

½ ea sweet onion, sliced

¾ C brown sugar

1/3 C Kikkoman low sodium soy sauce

1 tspn Kikkoman Sesame oil

1 Tblspn Kikkoman Chile Sauce

1/Tblspn McCormick ground ginger

1 pinch McCormick red pepper flakes

½ tspn minced garlic

1 lime juiced

Preparation

In a saute pan or on the grill, season then grill the zucchini, sweet onion, red bell pepper and portabella mushrooms. If sautéing do so in a pan big enough to make the sauce in it after they are sautéed. You want them to be soft yet still have the firm texture on the portabella. Caramelizing the onions and red bells add great flavor. Saute or grill then set aside.

In the skillet whisk together brown sugar, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, sweet chile sauce, ginger, red pepper flakes, garlic and lime juice. Bring to a boil over medium high heat for 1-2 minutes until sauce thickens

Place the Portabella caps over jasmine or white rice. Top with the zucchini, and caramelized onions and red bell peppers. Then put sauce over the top of the stack letting it run into the rice.

Whether the first of a New Year, spring or summer this dish is perfect as a new addition to your Table. Great for Gluten free, and light for those looking to cut back. This dish could be made even better with grilled shrimp or chicken.

A wonderful, colorful and Flavorful dish for your Table. Enjoy!