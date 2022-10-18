AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back, and he brought some friends.

Charlie Estrada is from Ben E. Keith in Houston, and Mark Tilley is from BEK WiNN Meat.

They’re helping create a Surf & Turf Street Taco recipe. Chef Bud also has some cooking classes coming up, you can register for those here.

Chef Buds Table

Surf and Turf Tacos

Ingredients

1 ea WiNN 14 oz ribeye steak

12 ea 16/20 peeled and deveined shrimp, tail off

1 tspn McCormick Red Pepper flakes

½ tspn kosher salt

¼ tspn McCormick Coarse Black Pepper

1Tblspn honey

1 Tblspn extra virgin olive oil

1 ea jalapeno pepper sliced, thin

½ ea red bell pepper, stripped

½ ea yellow bell pepper, stripped

½ ea medium sweet onion, stripped

8 ea white corn tortilla

4 oz feta crumbles

¼ bunch cilantro, coarsely chopped

1/3 C sour cream

1/3 C mayo

1 ½ Tblspn horseradish

1 Tblspn McCormick smoked paprika

Preparation:

Place in a large saute pan and over medium high heat add the extra virgin olive oil. Add the red bell, yellow bell, sweet onion and jalapeno. Season with pepper blend cook down until soft and onion caramelizes. Remove and refrigerate. When cooled, rough chop the satueed veggies and mix with fresh cilantro. Refrigerate

In a bowl combine the mayo, sour cream, horseradish and smoked paprika. Blend well, and refrigerate.

Preheat your grill to medium high, season your ribeye (or steak of choice) with kosher salt and course black pepper. Grill your ribeye to your desired doneness. Let rest.

Pat dry the cleaned shrimp with paper towels. Place in a medium bowl, add red pepper flakes and honey toss to combine. In a saute pan add ½ Tblspn of oil, when heated add the shrimp and saute2- 4 minutes until cooked through.

Toast or fry 8 tortillas until crisp or lightly charred

Build your tacos. On a warmed tortilla, add strips of ribeye, sautéed shrimp and top with horsey sauce. Top the taco with the roasted pico and feta cheese! These ingredients marry together to create a perfect blend of flavors! Savory and Sweet with roasted freshness! Serve this dish to your family and friends at your Table. Great dish for the weekend, game day or when you are looking for something unique and flavorful for your Table. Cheers!