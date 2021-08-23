Chef Bud Creates Delicious Side Dish, Reminds Viewers about Rumble on the Range Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Chef Bud is always bringing us great recipes, this one is an easy side dish or steak topping.

Check out the recipe and instructions below.

Also don’t forget the Rumble on the Range event that’s happening on August 28th benefitting The Rainbow Room.

Chef Buds Table

Steak Mushrooms

Ingredients

4 Tblspn butter

1 lb sliced mushrooms

1 ½ tspn Tulhoff Garlic

2 Tblspn flour

1 ½ C beef broth

1 ½ Tblspn Worcestershire sauce

1 tspn McCormick red pepper flakes

1 Tblspn parsley, chopped

Preparation

In a large pan (if possible the pan you seared your steaks in) over medium high heat melt 2 Tblspn of butter. Add the mushrooms and season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper.

Cook 3-5 minutes or until the mushrooms are softened and browned. Add garlic for 30 seconds. Stir in flour.

Slowly whisk in the beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, and red pepper flakes. Bring to a simmer and cook until thickened. Stir in remaining butter until melted. Sprinkle with fresh parsley and spoon over your steak.

Though I usually just season my 1855 steak, you can never go wrong with steak shrooms. A great addition to your steak dishes at your Table. A sure way to have them all headed Back to the Table. Enjoy!