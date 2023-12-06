AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Today Chef Bud is cooking up some holiday brunch today. He showed us how to make “Stuffed French Toast”.

Ingredients

2 oz cream cheese

4 slices jalapeno bread

2 slices cheddar cheese

2 Tblspn bacon, cooked and chopped

2 ea eggs

2 Tblspn heavy cream

1 Tblspn butter

1 Cup strawberries, sliced

Preparation

Spread cream cheese evenly on all four slices of bread Place one slice of cheddar cheese on two slices of bread. Top with chopped bacon, cover with other slices of bread, cream cheese side down and press firmly.

Combine beaten eggs and heavy cream in a medium bowl.

Heat butter in a medium saute pan until melted.

Dip sandwich into the egg mixture, turning to cover both sides. Place dipped sandwich in the saute pan over medium high heat and cook for about 3 minutes or until golden brown. Carefully flip French toast. Cook about three minutes more until golden brown and cooked through.

Top with fresh strawberries and syrup for a wonderful treat on Christmas morning or any time during the Holiday Season.