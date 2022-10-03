AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Check out the latest recipe for Chef Bud’s tailgating series.

Chef Bud’s Table

Jerk Chicken Sliders

Ingredients:

4 ea 6 oz boneless skinless chicken breast

1 Tblspn McCormick Caribbean Jerk Seasoning

½ ea medium sweet onion, sliced thin

2 C flour

1 tspn McCormick Garlic Powder

1 tspn McCormick Onion Powder

8 oz Sweet Baby Rays Mango Habanero Wing Sauce

4 ea King Hawaiian Slider rolls

2 C vegetable oil

Preheat grill to medium high heat. Season chicken breast with Jerk Seasoning, just a dusting on each piece of chicken. Grill chicken breast 3-4 minutes a side until cooked through. Baste with Wing Sauce after cooked through

Mix flour with Kosher salt, Coarse black pepper, garlic powder and onion powder

Heat the oil in a sauce pan. Toss the onions in the flour mixture and fry in the heated oil for 1-2 minutes until golden brown, let sit on a paper towel to drain excess oil.

Toast your Hawaiian rolls and spread the Mango Habanero, place the grilled chicken breast on the bun, top with the toasted onions and serve.

So many options on Game Day….but this one will have everyone coming back to your Table for the Big Game! Great flavors, great textures and so unique. Give your guests a taste of the islands and Enjoy the bold flavors at your Table! Cheers!