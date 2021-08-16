Chef Bud Celebrates the Life of Elvis Presley with The King’s Sandwich

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – It’s no secret that Chef Bud is a fan of The King Elvis Presley, and he’s celebrating his life and legacy by making The King’s Sandwich.

Chef Buds Table

The Kings Sandwich

Ingredients:

4 ea slices of whole wheat bread

2 Tblspn butter

1 Tblspn bacon grease

2 ea ripe bananas

4 Tblspn creamy peanut butter

4 slices Bacon, cooked (I use jalapeno because its spicy like the King)

2 ea eggs

Preparation:

Mash the ripe bananas to a smooth consistency.

Using a knife, take both pieces of bread and spread on one piece mashed bananas. On the other slice creamy peanut butter. Add 2 slices of bacon to the top of the peanut butter. Place the bread together forming a sandwich.

In a skillet over medium high heat, melt 1 Tblspn butter with 1 Tblspn of bacon grease.

Place the sandwich into the oil, browning each side, flipping with the spatula about 2 minutes per side.

While the sandwich is grilling. In a small skillet, warm a tspn of butter. Cook one egg to your desired doneness. The runnier the better!

Cut the sandwich diagonally, sit on the plate and top with the fried egg. Break the yolk and Enjoy a the favorite sandwich of the King of Rock and Roll! Elvis was a one of a kind cat, his diet like his music was very unique. But at the end of the day, they both made us Happy whenever we Enjoyed them gathered at our Table. There will never be another Elvis! Long live the King!