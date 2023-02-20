AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back with a great recipe as we get ready for Mardi Gras.

Jambalaya

Ingredients:

2 ea boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into bite size pieces

1 lb smoked or andouille sausage, thinly sliced rounds

2 ea bell peppers, cored and diced

2 ea stalks of celery, diced

1 ea jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1 ea small onion, diced

2 Tblspn minced garlic in water

1 ea 14 oz can of crushed tomatoes

3-4 C chicken stock

1 ½ C white rice

2 Tblspn McCormick Bayou Cajun Seasoning

1 tspn McCormick dried thyme

¼ tspn McCormick cayenne pepper

1 lb 16/20 P&D Shrimp

1 C okra thinly sliced

Kosher salt and McCormick coarse black pepper

Preparation

Heat 1 Tblspn oil in a stock pot over medium high heat. Add the chicken breast and sausage and saute for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and the sausage is lightly browned. Transfer to a clean plate and set aside

Add remaining oil to the stock pot. Add the bell peppers, celery, jalapeno, onion and garlic. Saute 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onions softened.

Add crushed tomatoes, chicken stock, rice, Cajun Seasoning, thyme, cayenne, and stir to combine. Continue cooking until the mixture reaches a simmer. Then reduce heat to medium low, cover and simmer for about 25-30 minutes, or until the rice is nearly cooked through, stirring every 5 minutes.

Add the shrimp, okra and stir to combine. Continue on simmer, stirring occasionallu, until the shrimp are cooked through and pink. Stir in the cooked sausage and chicken

Taste and season the Jambalaya with kosher salt, coarse black pepper and additional Bayou Cajun Seasoning if needed. Remove from the heat.

What a wonderful way to celebrate Mardi Gras at your Table. Even better…..this like most Cajun dishes are great 2-3 days later after refrigerated in a sealed container. Bring a bit of NOLA to your Table! Cheers!