AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back and celebrating the King, Elvis Presley.

Graceland French Toast

Ingredients:

2 oz peanut butter

4 slices jalapeno bread

4 slices bananas, sliced length wise

2 ea eggs

2 Tblspn heavy cream

1 Tblspn butter

8 oz chicken tenders, cut into 2 x 2 inch piece

½ C flour

½ C waffle mix

1 ea egg, beaten

8 C vegetable oil

1 tspn McCormick Pepper Supreme

Preparation:

Preheat the oil over medium high heat.

Mix the flour and waffle mix together, combine well. Season with some kosher salt and the Pepper Supreme. Pat you chicken breast pieces dry. Add them to the beaten egg, then dredge them in the flour mixture. Place them in the hot oil and fry until golden brown. Set aside.

Spread peanut butte evenly on all four slices of bread Place two sliced bananas on two slices of bread. Press together firmly. Combine beaten eggs and heavy cream in a medium bowl.

Heat butter in a medium saute pan until melted.

Dip sandwich into the egg mixture, turning to cover both sides. Place dipped sandwich in the saute pan over medium high heat and cook for about 3 minutes or until golden brown. Carefully flip French toast. Cook about three minutes more until golden brown and cooked through.

Skewer your fried chicken and cut your Peanut Butter Banana French toast in quarters and leave the chicken skewered sticking up from the French toast. Top it all with syrup and Enjoy this brunch breakfast at your Table…..just as the King would of. Elvis Presley was an Icon we were so fortunate to have in this world as long as we did. He loved Fried Peanut Butter and Banana sandwiches and would have loved this “Chicken and Waffles” take on two of his favorite foods. Enjoy it at your Table with your family and friends….as if you are sharing it with the King at Graceland. Thank you, Thank you very much!