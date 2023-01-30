AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back from a recent trip to Cabo and is bringing some inspiration into today’s dish.

Check it out below!

Chef Bud’s Table

Pan Seared Mahi Mahi

Ingredients

1 ea lemon, half sliced

4 ea 4 oz Mahi Mahi fillets

1 ¼ tspn kosher salt

1 tspn McCormick Coarse Ground Pepper

2 Tblspn olive oil

1 Tblspn Tulkoff chopped garlic

4 Tblspn butter

1 Tblspn parsley

Cut half the lemon into slices, juice the remaining half. Set both aside

Pat the Mahi Mahi dry with a paper towel. Season all over with kosher salt and Coarse black pepper

Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium high heat, until it just starts smoking. Add the Mahi Mahi fillets and sear undisturbed until well browned on the bottom and the sides are cooked just past halfway up the fillets, about 4 minutes. Flip the fillets and continue to sear until just cooked through and it flakes easily. Depending on the thickness of the fillet 2-4 minutes. Transfer to a serving plate

Reduce the heat to low. Add the lemon juice, garlic and kosher salt. Scrape the bottom of the pan for all the browned bits. Add the lemon slices, then stir in the butter a bit at a time, melt each piece before adding more.

Remove the pan from the heat. Stir in the parsley. Taste the sauce and season with more kosher salt and Coarse black pepper as needed. Pour over the prepared Mahi Mahi and serve immediately.

Mahi Mahi is a unique and wonderful textured fish. It’s the perfect fish for your Table. It’s unique ability to take on any seasoning and be fantastic with seared, grilled or baked make it a fantastic opportunity to serve fish to your family and friends. With a nice grilled or steamed veggie it is a great fit for your Table any night or weekend gathering. Enjoy!