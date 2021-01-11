Chef Bud Andersen Prepares Beef Roll Up’s

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether it’s for a regular night or to prepare for the big college championship game, this dish is one that you need to try.

Below are the ingredients needed and how to make it.

2 lb 1855 sirloin, sliced 1/8” thick

1 Tblspn balsamic vinegar

½ C Kikkoman low sodium soy sauce

1 Tblspn chile paste

2 tspn McCormick Onion powder

1 ½ tspn McCormick chopped garlic

1 Tblspn McCormick ground ginger

2 Tblspn lime juice

8 oz cream cheese

1 ea jalapeno, cleaned and diced small

½ C onion, chopped

1 C red pepper, chopped

2 C mayo

½ C sour cream

½ C Tulkhoff spicy horseradish

½ C whole grain mustard

1 Tblspn McCormick Pepper Supreme or a Pepper blend

1 tspn kosher salt

Whisk together the balsamic, soy sauce, chile paste, and lime juice. Season with onion powder, ground ginger and garlic. Combine all and place sirloin pieces in the marinade. Refrigerate for an hour.

While meat is in marinate, whisk together mayo, sour cream, spicy horseradish, whole grain mustard, Pepper Supreme and kosher salt. This can be done a day in advance. Once mixed refrigerate until use.

In a saute pan over medium high heat add 2 Tblspn of oil or butter. Add onions, red peppers and jalapeno and saute until onions are soft. Season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Remove from heat and blend with softened cream cheese. Create a paste and set aside.

Remove your sirloin pieces from the marinade and place on a plate or cutting board where the beef can be rolled up. Spread a thin bit of the cream cheese mixture on each slice of sirloin. Prepare a saute pan with 1 Tblspn of oil over medium high heat. Roll up the beef pieces with the mixture inside.

Place the beef rolls with the “seam” side down in the saute pan. This will seal the roll, allowing you to sear it on both sides. Sear 2-3 minutes a side. Remove from the saute pan and let rest.

This dish is perfect for an app for the Big Game or even as a meal with some mashed potatoes or even on a bed of wild rice. I like them for the Big Game using the Horsey Mustard Sauce as a great dipping sauce for you and your guests! Either way you choose, this is a unique beef dish perfect for your Table! Cheers!