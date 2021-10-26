Chef Bud Andersen Makes Sesame Chicken & Green Beans

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is always making up delicious recipes for us.

Today is no different. Make sure you sign up for his classes so you can cook with Chef Bud and learn about various topics.

Chef Buds Table

Sesame Chicken and Green Beans

Ingredients:

1 lb thinly sliced chicken breast or thighs

2 C canola oil

2 C flour

1 Tblspn cornstarch

¾ C brown sugar

1/3 C Kikkoman low sodium soy sauce

1 tspn Kikkoman sesame oil

½ tspn McCormick ground chili

½ tspn McCormick Ground Ginger

½ tspn minced garlic

2 C Markon whole green beans

Preparation:

Mix together the flour and cornstarch and season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Add the chicken and season. You can dice the chicken or thinly slice it.

Heat Canola oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add floured chicken and fry till golden brown. When about done, add green beans and crisp slightly. Remove all from the oil and set aside.

In the skillet whisk together brown sugar, soy sauce, sesame oil, ground chili, chile sauce, ginger, garlic. Bring to a boil over medium high heat for 1-2 minutes until sauce thickens

Add chicken and green beans back to the sauce and coat on each side with sauce. Garnish with sesame seeds.

You can use chicken breast or chicken thighs and your family will LOVE this sesame chicken dish. Sweet with a wonderful garlic glaze. Perfect for those chilly fall evenings or Weekend entertaining! Either way it is a wonderful dish with Asian flair for your Table!

Enjoy!