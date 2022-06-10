AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center (WBNC) will be hosting a celebration at The Bluff with guests 21 and up! The event will be held Saturday, June 25th, from 6:00-9:00 pm. Music, Beer,

and a Good Ole’ Time! Special thanks to our presenting sponsor Budweiser Distributing of Amarillo.

Discover AfterDark is the Discovery Center’s series of adults-only events, which raises funds to help DHDC provide quality educational programs and exhibits to learners of all ages across the High Plains. Guests can expect an evening of adult beverages and delicious food at this unique themed party, incorporating science fun into the evening. Guests 21 & over will enjoy:

● Plenty of Craft beer to go-’round with selections from Budweiser Distributing Company

● Live music by Steel Betty, a bluegrass band coming all the way from Austin, Tx for the event.

● Pondaseta Brewing Co., Market 33, Honey Buzz Winery, Toppled Turtle Brewing Company, Wild Ohio Brewing.

● Beer-themed games with lots of sweet swag for prizes provided by Budwiser!

● Chuckwagon-style food favorites!

● Plus much more!

Cheers to 30 Years is generously sponsored by Mary Emeny, Amarillo National Bank, Axigent Technologies Group, Sprouse Shrader Smith PC, Education Credit Union, Xcel Energy, Texas Blue Lake Pools, First United Bank, Crutcher Mediation, Barbara and Jim Whitton, Pondeseta Brewing, Market 33, and KAMR Local 4 News.

Cheers to 30 Years for ages 21 and over will be held at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center 2301 N Soncy in Amarillo, Texas – just 4 miles north of I-40. The number of tickets available is limited, and party-goers are urged to purchase them in advance; however, they will be available for purchase at the door at 6:00 pm on the day of the event until sold out.

Early bird pricing is $35 for members of Wildcat Bluff and DHDC; non-member tickets are $45. Early bird pricing ends June 1st. Tickets include access to all activities, dinner, and an open bar with beer and wine selections. Purchases can be made online at www.dhdc.org.