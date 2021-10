AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Just in time for open enrollment when it comes to Medicare, Tivity Health has a solution called “SilverSneakers” which provides virtual exercise options to seniors at every fitness level.

2022 will focus on the pillars of physical activity, mental health and social connectedness in the areas of brain and cognitive health, stress relief, and chronic condition management.

To check your eligibility or learn more, click here.