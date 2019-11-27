Check out Andy’s ink

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
Tascosa and Randall prepare for Regional Semifinal matchups
Top Stories
Florida Man arrested for trying to race officer in unmarked car
Chief: Officers ‘basically ambushed’ in South Texas shooting
President Trump pardons 2 North Carolina turkeys for Thanksgiving
Cowboys questions answered
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Viral Videos
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
Top Stories
Very strong winds, followed by wintry holiday weather
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Eagles star guard Brandon Brooks talks openly about anxiety
Top Stories
Ladies European Tour approves joint venture with LPGA
Top Stories
Tascosa and Randall prepare for Regional Semifinal matchups
Ohio St jumps LSU to No. 1 in CFP rankings with 2 weeks left
Mourinho, ball boy inspire Spurs comeback in Champs League
No. 3 Michigan State holds off Georgia 93-85 in Maui
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Do My Job
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
4 Your Health: Gold’s Gym tip of the week
Top Stories
Studio 4 Recipes: Black Friday Brunch
Studio 4: Behind the scenes at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
4 the community: Panhandle Gives
4 the community: Big Brothers Big Sisters
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
Do My Job
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
High Country Chevy Cowboys Giveaway
Home for the Holidays Contest
Carpet World Christmas Cash Giveaway
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Check out Andy’s ink
Studio 4
Posted:
Nov 26, 2019 / 07:21 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 26, 2019 / 07:21 PM CST
Studio 4 Video Center
4 Your Health: Gold's Gym tip of the week
Video
Studio 4 Recipes: Black Friday Brunch
Video
Studio 4 Recipes: Black Friday Brunch
Video
Studio 4 Recipes: Absinthe Bar
Video
Studio 4: Behind the scenes at the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
Video
4 the community: Panhandle Gives
Video
4 the community: Big Brothers Big Sisters
Video
4 the holidays: Purpose and Passion
Video
Check out Andy's ink
Video
Back to the Table w/Chef Bud: Roasted Turkey Breast and Sweet Potatoes
Video
More Studio 4
Check out Andy’s new ink.
Weather
Very strong winds, followed by wintry holiday weather
More Forecast
Don't Miss
‘Don’t risk it’: Grand Canyon officials share photo of hikers on steep, icy trail
A Texas restaurant will serve $400 fajitas
Hanging With Florida’s Python Huntress
Must Watch: T-Rex nutcracker
Viral wedding photo captures joy, sorrow amid California wildfire
NASA pic shows the sun looking like a jack-o-lantern
Near record-breaking venomous snake found in West Tennessee