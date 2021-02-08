Chateau Andersen: Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Chef Bud Andersen is bringing us a delicious and easy recipe for Valentine’s Day.

The ingredient list and instructions are below.

2 ea 6 oz boneless skinless chicken breast, flattened to cook evenly

1 tspn Tuscan Herb Olive Oil, Amarillo Grape and Olive (or 1 tspn Italian Seasoning)

Kosher Salt and McCormick Coarse Black Pepper

8 oz Farfalle pasta (bowtie)

4 oz asparagus, trimmed at the first knuckle

2 oz butter

1 C heavy cream

½ tspn Tulkhoff chopped garlic

1/8 tspn McCormick cayenne pepper

½ C grated parm

2 Tblspn fresh parsley, chopped

Preparation:

Season chicken breast with kosher salt and coarse black pepper on both sides. In a medium skillet over medium high heat add the Tuscan Herb Olive Oil. Cook the chicken breast for 4-6 minutes on each side, until cooked through and juices run clear. Transfer to a plate and keep warm

While chicken is cooking breast is cooking, place a medium pot of water on to boil. Cook pasta according to packaging instructions. Generally, 5-8 minutes in boiling water. In the last 3-5 minutes of cooking time add the asparagus to the water. When done, drain and set aside, separating the asparagus from the pasta.

In the skillet you cooked your chicken in melt your butter, add the garlic and let fragrant about 30 seconds. Add your heavy cream, pouring it around the outside edge of your skillet. Bring to a slow boil and season with Kosher salt and coarse black pepper, along with the Cayenne pepper. While cream simmers, add parmesan to thicken the sauce. Stir until thickened, do not let it come to a boil

Add your pasta to the sauce and coat. Place in the bowl, top with asparagus spears, then the chicken breast, you can slice if desired. Top with a bit of the alfredo sauce and fresh chopped parsley.

A perfect dish for your Mi Amor on Valentines Day or any evening you feel like being just a bit Romantic at your Table! Cheers to a perfect meal with your Special Someone! Enjoy!