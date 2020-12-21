Chateau Andersen: Grilled Holiday Lobster Tails

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Chef Bud Andersen is creating an amazing Christmas or New Year’s dish for us.

Ingredients:

4 ea 8 oz lobster tails

¼ C melted butter

1 Tblspn lemon juice

½ tspn lemon zest

2 Tblspn freshly chopped chives,

2 Tblspn freshly chopped parsley

2 Tblspn Tulkhoff garlic chopped in water

4 C fresh arugula or spring mix

Natural Meyer Lemon olive oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

McCormick coarse ground black pepper

McCormick crushed red pepper flakes

Lemon wedges

Preparation:

Preheat your grill or grill pan over medium high heat. In a small bowl whisk together melted butter, lemon juice, lemon zest, chives, parsley and garlic. Season with some kosher salt

Using kitchen shears or a chefs knife, cut the top of the lobster shells from meaty portion of the tail

Using a knife, cut halfway through the meat down the center, without cutting all the way through. Insert a skewer ( I soak mine for 15 minutes prior) lengthwise through the lobster to keep the lobster meat from curling when cooked

Brush all over with oil and season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Grill flesh side down until lightly charred, about 6 minutes. Flip lobster and dollop with spoonful of the butter mixture on the flesh side. Grill until just cooked through, about 5 minutes more.

Remove lobster from grill and sprinkle with red pepper flakes. Serve with a nice arugula salad, topped with a bit of the Natural Meyer Lemon olive oil and some McCormick coarse black pepper.

This is a great elegant Christmas Dinner or start your New Year off with grilled lobster tails! Either way you can celebrate the Holidays with the ones you love, around your Table with this magnificent dish! Happy Holidays Friends!