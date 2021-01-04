Chateau Andersen: Chicken for the New Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Chef Bud Andersen joins us for another amazing dish in 2021.

Today he’s making Honey Garlic Chicken and Veggies.

Chef Buds Table

Honey Garlic Chicken and Veggies

Ingredients:

2 Tblspn vegetable oil divided

1 C thinly sliced and peeled carrots

2 C broccoli florets

½ ea red bell pepper, julienne cut

4 ea 4 oz chicken breast, cut into strips

1 ½ Tblspn chopped garlic in water

¼ C low sodium chicken broth or water

¼ C Kikkoman low sodium soy sauce

3 Tblspn honey

2 tspn cornstarch

1 tspn McCormick red pepper flakes

Kosher salt and McCormick Coarse black pepper

Preparation:

In a gallon of boiling water, add the sliced carrots and broccoli. Let cook for 3 minutes. Put in an ice bath or cold water and let set for 10 minutes. After blanched these can sit in the cooler over night to prep ahead. Drain before storing

Heat 1 tsp of oil in a large saute pan over medium high heat. Add the carrots, broccoli and red bell pepper and saute 2-3 minutes.

Remove veggies from the pan, set aside and cover

Add remaining oil to the pan and place on high heat

Season the strips of chicken with kosher salt and McCormick Coarse black pepper. Add them to the pan in a single layer and cook 3-4 minutes until the chicken is golden brown and cooked through.

Add the garlic to the pan and let cook for 30 seconds to fragrant

Add the veggies to the pan and toss until warmed through.

Whisk together in a bowl the chicken broth, honey and low sodium soy sauce and red pepper flakes

In a small bowl mix the cornstarch with a Tblspn of water

Pour the soy sauce mixture over the chicken and veggies; let simmer for 30 seconds

Add the cornstarch slurry and bring to a boil; cook for 1 more minute or until sauce has just started to thicken

Serve this delicious flavored dish of Chicken and Veggies over brown rice for a wonderful dish to start your New Year at your Table! The sweet honey sauce with a hint of heat and garlic is the perfect way for you to Welcome your friends and family Back to the Table! Cheers!