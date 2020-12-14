Chateau Andersen: Chicken Florentine and Brussels Sprouts

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Chef Bud continues his delicious holiday meal options for us, whether you’re entertaining a small crowd or just a party for one.

This week he made Chicken Florentine with Brussels Sprouts.

For the Chicken Florentine here are the ingredients you will need:

4 ea 8 oz boneless skinless butterflied chicken breast

1 C Markon frozen spinach

1 Tblspn Tulkiff Chopped Garlic

½ C Golden Harvest cream cheese, softened

½ C shredded gouda or mozzarella cheese

1 tsp McCormick Pepper Supreme

2 Tblpsn butter

1 tsp Tulkuff chopped garlic

4 ea portabellini mushrooms, sliced

2 C Keith heavy whipping cream

¼ C Bellacibo grated parmesan

½ tspn McCormick Red Pepper Flakes

Preparation:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees

Lay Chicken breast out on a cutting board

In a saute pan, combine the spinach, and 1 Tblspn of chopped garlic. Cook down until the spinach is heated through. Drain liquid off the spinach. Add the Golden Harvest cream cheese and combine. Mixing thoroughly. Add the smoked gouda or mozzarella cheese.

Spoon the mixture onto one side of the chicken breast. Fold together and place on a sprayed sheet pan with the seam or closure of the chicken breast face down on the pan. Season each chicken breast with McCormick Pepper Supreme.

Bake in the oven for 30-45 minutes until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

While the chicken is in the oven. Melt the butter in a saute pan, add ½ tspn of chopped garlic. Add the portabellini mushrooms and saute until golden brown. Add the heavy cream and bring to a boil, stirring to combine mushrooms. Add ¼ C of grated parmesan cheese to thicken the sauce. Let simmer, and add 1 tspn of McCormick Red Pepper Flakes. Finish with some kosher salt to taste.

Serve the Chicken Florentine topped with the mushroom sauce and topped with fresh diced parsley. A beautiful chicken breast stuffed with cream cheese and spinach and topped with a creamy mushroom sauce. Perfect for any gathering at your Holiday Table. Perfect for Christmas Brunch or Christmas Dinner! Great to ring in a New Year as well! Happy Holidays!