Chateau Andersen: Cajun Chicken Pasta

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –There is always time to enjoy a nice Cajun dish, and this one is delicious and easy to make.

Below are the ingredients and how to make it.

Cajun Chicken Pasta

Ingredients:

2 ea 6 oz boneless skinless chicken breast, flattened to cook evenly

1 tspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

2 Tblspn McCormick Bayou Cajun Seasoning

Kosher Salt and McCormick Coarse Black Pepper

½ Tblspn Roasted Garlic Chile Olive Oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

1 Tblspn butter

1 ea onion, diced

8 oz penne pasta

15 oz fire roasted diced tomatoes

2 C Chicken broth

2 oz Golden Harvest Cream Cheese

½ tspn Tulkhoff chopped garlic

2 Tblspn fresh parsley, chopped

Preparation:

Combine Smoked Paprika and Bayou Cajun Seasoning.

Dice chicken breast into ½ to ¾ inch cubes. Place in a bowl and season chicken breast with kosher salt and coarse black pepper and season blend. Stir to coat on all sides. on both sides.

In a medium skillet over medium high heat add the Roasted Garlic Chile Olive Oil and butter. Let skillet get hot very hot and the butter is melted and foamy. Add the seasoned chicken to the skillet and cook for a couple minutes on each side, or until it begins to brown.

Add the diced onion to the skillet and continue to saute for about 2 minutes. Allow the moisture from the onion to dissolve any browned bits from the bottom of the skillet. Add the cooked penne pasta, the fire roasted tomatoes (with the juices) and chicken broth to the skillet. Stir to combine, then cover and allow to come to a boil.

Once it begins to boil turn heat down to low and let simmer 4-6 minutes. Stirring every couple of minutes. Add the cream cheese to the skillet in chunks, then stir until it has melted into the sauce. Combine the garlic and let cook for 1-2 minutes combining all to create the thick creamy sauce.

Serve topped with fresh diced parsley. This is a great dish for the winter months to spice up your Table Great anytime you want to serve up those great Cajun flavors when you gather with family and friends. Enjoy!