AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —This is an interesting combination of a grilled strip steak and charred romaine lettuce. Check out the recipe below.

Grilled Strip and Romaine Salad

Ingredients:

1 lb 1855 Strip Steak

1 ea Romaine heart, cut in half lengthwise

1 ea red onion, cut into 1- inch rings, keep them intact

1 C cherry tomatoe, halved

3 Tblspn extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt McCormick coarse black pepper

Blue cheese crumbles for garnish

For the Dressing

¾ C mayo

¼ C sour cream

1 tspn Worcestershire

2 Tblspn lemon juice

1 Tblspn white vinegar

2 Tblspn chives

1 Tblspn heavy cream

4 oz Bleu cheese, crumbled

Preparation:

In a small bowl, mix together all the dressing ingredients. Stir until completely combined and set aside in refrigerator.

Heat your grill on high for 10 minutes. While the grill is heating, pat dry your meat with a paper towel and generously salt and coarse black pepper.

Place your meat on the hot grill and allow it to cook without moving for 3 minutes. Turn and cook for 3-4 more minutes and remove. Let rest.

While your meat is resting, brush your lettuce and onions with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkle with kosher salt. Reduce the heat to medium-low and place the veggies on the grill, oiled side down. Brush

the opposite side with oil. Once charred begins the vegetables are ready to turn. About 2-4 minutes. Turn the lettuce and onions over. Continue cooking until the opposite side has some charring.

While still warm, roughly chop the romaine, and separate the onion rings.

On a large platter arrange the lettuce, onions, halved tomatoes, and the Strip Steak sliced against the grain.

Drizzle dressing over the top and sprinkle with extra bleu cheese and chive

This steak salad with charred veggies is a wonderful dish for your summer Table. Full of charred flavors with the deep beef flavor of an 1855 strip steak. It’s bold and rustic and perfect for your weeknight or weekend entertaining Table! Enjoy!