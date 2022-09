AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo has a great new place to eat.

Charlee’s Chicken has opening in Downtown Amarillo at 614 S Polk St. They’ll be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. then Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

