CHANNING, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Elizabeth Davis is a Channing native, she went through elementary, middle, and high school before studying in college and using what she calls her “Texas grit” to make a career in New York City.

Now the Tony nominated actress is starring in the revival of 1776, which was a Tony award winning show in 1969. Davis is among a unique cast of either LGBTQ or straight women. Unique as a cast, and unique that in 1776 none of those on stage now would have been allowed anywhere near government decisions.

Below is the synopsis of the Broadway show, and you can get more information and tickets here.

“What will it take to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals to settle their differences, while they hold the very future of a nation in their hands? This Tony Award-winning Best Musical is tuneful, funny, and constantly surprising, especially in this revolutionary new production from directors Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus. You may never think about our country—who we are and why—the same way again.”

Davis is pregnant and due January 1st, so says she’ll be performing as long as she can until she has to step back to bring her daughter into the world.