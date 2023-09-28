AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Chamber Music Amarillo is getting ready for its next production titled “Winds of Change”.

this is happening on September 30th from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at AmTech Career Academy. You can purchase tickets here.

Former Commander and Conductor of the United States Air Force’s bands and Amarillo Symphony’s Executive Director Larry Lang will lead the Amarillo Virtuosi in a wind performance of Strauss and Dvořák at the impressive AmTech Career Academy.

Artists:

Larry Lang, conductor

The Amarillo Virtuosi Wind Ensemble, chamber orchestra

Repertoire:

Richard Strauss,Serenade In E-Flat Major, Op. 7

Antonin Dvorák, Serenade for Winds, Op. 44

Igor Stravinsky, Octet for Winds

Robert Kurka,The Good Soldier Schweik Suite (M. 1, 3 & 6)