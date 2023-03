AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Chamber Music Amarillo continues to celebrate 25 years of amazing shows.

March 11th they’ll be performing the following repertoire:

Ravel, Sonata for violin and piano

PDQ Bach, Sonata for viola four hands

St. Saens, Danse Macabre

John Williams, The Witches of Eastwick

Dvořák, Piano Quintet in A major

This event is happening from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. Click here for more information or tickets.