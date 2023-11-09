AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chamber Music Amarillo is preparing to honor Veterans this weekend and invite you to join.

The “Celebrate Our Veterans” concert is November 11th from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Click here to purchase tickets.

Artists include:

William Takacs, trumpet

David Lough, trumpet

Guglielmo Manfredi, horn

John Shanks, trombone

Jeremy Lewis, tuba

The repertoire includes:

J.S. Bach, Toccata and Fugue

Michael Kamen, Quintet

Kerry Turner, Ricochet

Eric Ewazen, Bright and Fast from Frost Fire

Kevin McKee, The Blue Goose from Iron Horse

Aaron Copland, Grovers Corners from the film Our Town

George M. Cohan, George M. Cohan Medley

and more!