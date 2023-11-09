AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chamber Music Amarillo is preparing to honor Veterans this weekend and invite you to join.
The “Celebrate Our Veterans” concert is November 11th from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Click here to purchase tickets.
Artists include:
William Takacs, trumpet
David Lough, trumpet
Guglielmo Manfredi, horn
John Shanks, trombone
Jeremy Lewis, tuba
The repertoire includes:
J.S. Bach, Toccata and Fugue
Michael Kamen, Quintet
Kerry Turner, Ricochet
Eric Ewazen, Bright and Fast from Frost Fire
Kevin McKee, The Blue Goose from Iron Horse
Aaron Copland, Grovers Corners from the film Our Town
George M. Cohan, George M. Cohan Medley
and more!